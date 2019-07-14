Progressive (PGR) Holder Nuwave Investment Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.10 Million as Stock Rose; Community Tr Bancorp (CTBI) Stake Boosted by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (CTBI) by 469.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc bought 54,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 66,624 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 11,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Community Tr Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $743.08 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $41.81. About 21,823 shares traded. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 16.12% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.55% the S&P500.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 232.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 15,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 21,918 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 6,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $84.39. About 1.38M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $85.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1,363 shares to 219 shares, valued at $66,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 8,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.15M shares stake. Cadence Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 10,108 shares. Jlb & Associate Incorporated has 0.11% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 6,970 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 280,770 shares or 0% of the stock. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 26,470 shares stake. Winslow Asset reported 19,750 shares stake. Columbus Circle Invsts reported 0.47% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Churchill Mngmt Corp has 158,855 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 5,223 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Fund reported 0.18% stake. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 41,350 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Huntington State Bank holds 13,624 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sageworth holds 12 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Madison Investment Holdings owns 75,825 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Eqis Mngmt stated it has 0.04% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $4.89 million activity. 45,000 The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares with value of $2.94M were sold by Barbagallo John A. Charney M Jeffrey sold 18,000 shares worth $1.20 million. Sauerland John P had sold 12,000 shares worth $783,240 on Friday, January 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CTBI shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 10.03 million shares or 1.78% less from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Lp reported 17,806 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 0% or 116,778 shares. 92,885 are owned by Charles Schwab Invest. Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 4 shares. 14,996 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 23,737 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs reported 1,316 shares. Prudential invested in 0.01% or 170,862 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0.01% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 19 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 94,100 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.02% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). 180 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards And Com.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $166.13 million and $135.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,662 shares to 5,189 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.