Progressive (PGR) Holder Mount Lucas Management LP Trimmed Its Holding by $2.59 Million; As Boeing Company (BA) Stock Price Declined, Harbour Investment Management Decreased Its Position

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 48.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 36,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,920 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, down from 74,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $83.65. About 1.40M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 3,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbour Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.47. About 2.13M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/03/2018 – Boeing Board Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to be nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to aid transition; 05/03/2018 – BOEING – WILL FILE LEGAL CHALLENGE RELATED TO IAM PETITION, NLRB WILL DETERMINE IF PETITION WILL PROCEED AS FILED; 13/03/2018 – BOEING NET ORDERS FOR 2018 AT 34 AS OF FEB. 28; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GETS EXTENSION ON BOEING LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Boeing Nears Deal to Buy Aerospace-Parts Specialist KLX–Update; 04/04/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) – JET AIRWAYS SIGNS UP ADDITIONAL 75 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT TAKING THE TOTAL ORDER TO 150 AIRCRAFT; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES SAYS MOU WITH BOEING REMAINS IN PLACE; 02/05/2018 – BOEING’S TOP PRIORITY IS INVESTING IN INNOVATION: CEO; 24/05/2018 – BOEING WINS $416 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Boosts Full-Year Guidance

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03M on Friday, February 8. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.96 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 2,997 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 7,674 shares. 1,142 were reported by Lifeplan Fincl Grp. California Public Employees Retirement invested 0.49% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Schroder Management reported 153,596 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Nuwave Invest Management Lc stated it has 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 3,224 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt owns 32,050 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv owns 1,240 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct has 0.17% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 4,281 are held by Brave Asset. Indiana Tru & Mngmt invested in 5,365 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 1.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Manhattan reported 44,603 shares stake. Lincoln invested in 8,461 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PGR’s profit will be $817.57M for 14.94 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.50% negative EPS growth.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $604.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 15,276 shares to 96,208 shares, valued at $9.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 28,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 0 (SHYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Sequoia Finance Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.64% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Mcdonald Ca holds 2.56M shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma stated it has 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc owns 150,934 shares. Indexiq Advsrs, New York-based fund reported 61,407 shares. Westpac Bk stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Wealthtrust Fairport Llc invested in 17,522 shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The accumulated 46,102 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). M&T National Bank & Trust Corp has 60,588 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc reported 5,031 shares stake. Natl Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.11% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). The Michigan-based Jlb Assoc Inc has invested 0.11% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). The Arizona-based Ironwood Finance Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).