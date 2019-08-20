Progressive (PGR) Holder Mount Lucas Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding; Procter & Gamble (PG) Shareholder Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Lowered Holding

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 48.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 36,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 38,920 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, down from 74,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.88. About 1.36M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 5,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 21,171 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, down from 26,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 3.91 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $742.51M for 15.13 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank reported 379,325 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 87,120 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 17,293 shares. Tremblant Gp invested 4.13% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Kistler owns 101 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, New York-based fund reported 210,688 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 1.35M shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of holds 0.04% or 53,084 shares in its portfolio. 822 are held by Shine Invest Advisory Inc. Korea-based Korea Invest Corporation has invested 0.26% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 27,482 are owned by Johnson Group. Ny State Teachers Retirement accumulated 883,857 shares. Artemis Inv Ltd Liability Partnership owns 801,341 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 48,575 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Shelton Cap Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 297 shares.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Mortgage Real Estate by 126,202 shares to 153,120 shares, valued at $6.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Technology Select Sect Spdr (XLK) by 163,144 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,994 shares, and has risen its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap City Fl stated it has 39,334 shares. Windward Management Ca holds 2.04% or 153,445 shares in its portfolio. Piershale Fin Gru Incorporated reported 2,159 shares. Weiss Asset Management LP owns 2,063 shares. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Com has 0.37% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Blackhill reported 45,671 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp has 0.09% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bragg Financial Advsrs accumulated 94,844 shares. Madison Investment Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 451,180 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Company holds 89,188 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.96% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4.51 million shares. Bkd Wealth Ltd Company has 0.38% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 43,840 shares. Tanaka Cap invested in 0.03% or 110 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia Com invested in 4,865 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd owns 26,349 shares.