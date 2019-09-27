Progressive Ohio (PGR) Valuation Rose While Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Lowered Position by $1.12 Million; Symphony Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake in Medtronic (MDT) by $386,933 as Stock Price Rose

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 59.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 3,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 10,739 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05M, up from 6,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $107.4. About 3.92M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Medtronic Begins U.S. Study of Drug-Eluting Stents to Evaluate Treatment of Bifurcation Lesions in Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Profit Rises, Sees More Growth in FY19; 11/04/2018 – Pioneer Funds – Global Select Exits Medtronic; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES MEDTRONIC’S RATING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGAT; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP REVASCULARIZATION; 17/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Focus on lnterventional Oncology with Its U.S. Launch of OptiSphere(TM) Embolization Spheres; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic: Technology Allows for Creation of More Intricate Implant Designs and Surface Textures; 18/04/2018 – Medtronic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 879,701 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.32 million, down from 893,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $77.03. About 3.79 million shares traded or 31.67% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99 billion and $478.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,683 shares to 2,849 shares, valued at $695,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 617 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,027 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Fincl Bank accumulated 4.97 million shares. F&V Mngmt Ltd Llc has 3.59% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Fort Ltd Partnership invested in 26,319 shares. Bluestein R H And holds 1.53% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 295,107 shares. Longview (Guernsey) Ltd, a Guernsey-based fund reported 8.84M shares. Martin Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,742 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life owns 0.57% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 49,385 shares. 12,518 were reported by Stanley. 120,096 are held by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 53,128 shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Raymond James Finance, a Florida-based fund reported 1.16 million shares. Smithbridge Asset Inc De owns 32,304 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 0.13% or 78,708 shares. Argi Investment Svcs Ltd Com accumulated 0.02% or 3,333 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barbara Oil has 11,600 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Franklin Res Inc invested in 0.01% or 186,005 shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 1,743 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl stated it has 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Primecap Mngmt Co Ca accumulated 2.73 million shares. Mckinley Capital Management Limited Company Delaware reported 0.53% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Cibc Markets holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 110,195 shares. 36,280 are held by Axiom Intll Ltd Liability De. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Company reported 19,408 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Everett Harris Ca holds 216,223 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. London Of Virginia invested in 1.08 million shares or 0.74% of the stock. Winslow Asset Mgmt has 19,750 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Tt Intll stated it has 146,768 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Clark Capital invested in 787,748 shares or 1.33% of the stock. 4,651 are held by Colony Group Lc.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.04M for 14.81 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.