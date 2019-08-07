Progressive Ohio (PGR) Valuation Rose While Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Decreased Position by $1.08 Million; Equity Residential (EQR) Shareholder Green Street Investors Has Boosted Holding

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44M, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $77.61. About 100,106 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46 million, up from 176,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $78.3. About 47,096 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71M and $180.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 91,800 shares to 144,700 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 19,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,600 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 8,636 shares. Montag A And accumulated 3,720 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 0.08% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 14,339 shares. 201,939 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Lc holds 0.02% or 2,660 shares. Spinnaker Tru holds 0.04% or 5,450 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust accumulated 5,540 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). 710,800 are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Ameriprise Inc has 592,680 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Optimum Advsrs invested 0.07% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). 83,538 were accumulated by Van Eck Associate Corporation. 28,998 are owned by Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc. Sumitomo Life Insur has invested 0.18% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Moreover, Anchor Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 5,315 shares.

More notable recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Equity Residential’s (NYSE:EQR) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Zacks.com published: “What’s in Store for Equity Residential’s (EQR) Q2 Earnings? – Zacks.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Equity Residential (EQR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Equity Residential Q2 beats; raises year guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 42,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $39,326 activity.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $741.71M for 15.28 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Progressive Stock Is Up 32.5% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.04% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Sei Investments invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Welch & Forbes Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Aviva Public Lc invested 0.11% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Brookstone Capital Management has invested 0.03% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Florida-based Camarda Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communication Limited Company invested in 291,107 shares. Eagle Asset Management holds 0.42% or 1.08 million shares. Baldwin Investment Limited Liability Corp reported 5,200 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 1.19 million shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 197,025 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp reported 42 shares. First Natl Trust owns 3,451 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd has invested 0.06% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Natl Pension Serv has 0.2% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).