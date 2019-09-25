Progressive Ohio (PGR) Valuation Rose While Sigma Investment Counselors Raised Stake; Hedeker Wealth Management Group Boosted Waste Management (WM) Stake

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 40.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc bought 4,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 17,376 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, up from 12,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $76.93. About 2.21 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 20,960 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.42 million, up from 18,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $113.91. About 1.30 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hwg Lp stated it has 1.06% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Brown Brothers Harriman owns 275,851 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Kings Point Management accumulated 145 shares or 0% of the stock. Qs Investors Ltd Liability owns 9,396 shares. The California-based California Employees Retirement System has invested 0.42% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.23% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 110,670 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Duncker Streett has invested 0.22% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Advisor Prns Limited Liability Company stated it has 12,438 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Landscape Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 51,434 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Moreover, Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 200 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Lc accumulated 41,909 shares. Ellington Management Gp Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.16% or 12,000 shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab owns 28,588 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Hemenway Trust Communications Ltd Llc has 1.1% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 61,710 shares. Paragon Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Janney Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 1,765 shares. Field And Main Bancshares invested in 10,015 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.03% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Cls Invests Limited Liability Com, a Nebraska-based fund reported 282 shares. 3.86M were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. Sg Americas Ltd reported 94,350 shares. Gam Hldg Ag reported 11,472 shares stake. 83,595 were accumulated by Pinnacle Associate Limited. 102,822 are owned by Arizona State Retirement. Perkins Coie Co reported 7,692 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny has invested 0.16% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Freestone Cap Hldgs Limited Liability Com owns 1,855 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsr, a Maryland-based fund reported 100 shares.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00 million and $157.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P500 Etf Trust Tr Unit Etf (SPY) by 12,874 shares to 1,172 shares, valued at $343,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.