Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stock Rose While Zwj Investment Counsel Lifted by $910,224 Its Stake; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Greenwood Gearhart Has Raised Its Stake

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 24.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 9,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,752 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, up from 39,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $57.17. About 5.51M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct; 02/04/2018 – Verizon Communications Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 12,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 381,525 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.50 million, up from 368,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $84.09. About 726,809 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.16% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 1.69 million shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 3.44M shares. Bankshares accumulated 22,879 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 280,770 shares or 0% of the stock. Intrust Bank Na owns 5,101 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Hrt Fincl Limited Company invested in 0.09% or 7,659 shares. Element Mngmt Lc owns 34,048 shares. Synovus Finance owns 42 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 70 were accumulated by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.08% or 132,650 shares in its portfolio. 31,300 were accumulated by South Dakota Investment Council. Camarda Fincl Lc stated it has 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust Communications accumulated 52,095 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 3.88 million shares or 0.34% of the stock. Fisher Asset Lc invested in 87,120 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $4.89 million activity. Shares for $1.20M were sold by Charney M Jeffrey. Barbagallo John A sold 45,000 shares worth $2.94 million. Shares for $783,240 were sold by Sauerland John P on Friday, January 25.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 16,842 shares to 287,810 shares, valued at $13.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,490 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership reported 381,058 shares stake. Quaker Limited Co reported 5,446 shares. Miller Invest Mngmt LP owns 38,965 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Nordea Investment Management Ab has invested 1.34% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.87% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Massachusetts Finance Service Company Ma accumulated 10.00 million shares. Moreover, Taylor Frigon Cap Management Ltd has 0.83% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Investment House Ltd holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 35,810 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prns holds 0.97% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 204,076 shares. Guardian Capital Advisors LP reported 7,350 shares. Conning holds 849,926 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. North Star Asset Management accumulated 244,377 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile holds 11.72M shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Old Republic International Corp stated it has 3.93% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Forte Ltd Limited Liability Company Adv owns 35,182 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio.