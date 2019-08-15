Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stock Rose While Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Lowered Its Position; Starr International Co Cut American International Group Ord (AIG) Holding by $9.60 Million as Stock Price Rose

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $53.71. About 3.67M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 14/03/2018 – Former Icahn Executive Merksamer to Leave AIG Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as CEO of AIG Insurance Co China, Ltd; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Adjusted Pretax Income of $510 Million Reflects $376 Million of Catastrophe Losses; 07/05/2018 – ICAHN SOLD HIS AIG POSITION WHEN THE STOCK CHANGED HANDS BETWEEN $60 AND $65 – FORBES, CITING; 07/05/2018 – IEP NO LONGER LISTS AIG AS SIGNIFICANT HOLDING IN SLIDE SHOW; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice President & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 07/05/2018 – BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR CARL ICAHN HAS SOLD HIS LARGE STAKE IN AIG – FORBES, CITING; 12/04/2018 – EY – AGREEMENT INVOLVES COMBINATION OF MANAGED TAX SERVICES AND TRANSFER OF SELECT AIG EMPLOYEES TO EY; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Mark Lyons as chief actuary for general insurance; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Five-Year Pact With Ernst & Young Effective Feb. 5

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44M, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $77.03. About 2.64M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd invested in 0.15% or 129,912 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 2.67M shares. Central Fincl Bank And owns 55,040 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 35,041 shares. 5,228 are owned by Wendell David Assocs. Bridges Inv Inc stated it has 7,132 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Comm Ltd has 0.05% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Wells Fargo And Comm Mn holds 4.83 million shares. Columbus Circle stated it has 256,500 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 10.21M shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bailard Inc holds 60,685 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al owns 330,400 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Horizon Invest Ltd Co invested in 65,248 shares or 3.21% of the stock. Ballentine Partners Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 5,132 shares.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $742.50 million for 15.16 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.