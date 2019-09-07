Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stake Upped by Petrus Trust Company Lta; As Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Stock Price Rose, Senator Investment Group LP Has Lowered Its Stake

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 900,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The hedge fund held 1.80M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.05 million, down from 2.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $94.89. About 1.51 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 03/05/2018 – Exchange operator ICE’s profit falls 7.8 pct; 05/04/2018 – ICE DOESN’T SEE FINL EFFECT MATERIAL; 30/05/2018 – ICE – TRADING IN CO’S INTEREST RATE MARKET INCREASED AMID ONGOING POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY IN EUROPE COUPLED WITH CHANGES TO CENTRAL BANK MONETARY POLICY; 04/04/2018 – ICE REPORTS 1Q RECORD TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports April Statistics; 29/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Releases 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report; 03/04/2018 – NYSE, Spotify’s market debut, and the Swiss miss; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 22/05/2018 – Farley Expect to Remain Part-Time ICE Employe Until Feb. 22, 2019; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 41,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 249,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.95M, up from 207,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $77.39. About 2.03M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 3,400 shares to 2,239 shares, valued at $251,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Papa Murphys Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:FRSH) by 159,946 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,685 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $4.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 173,500 shares to 373,500 shares, valued at $44.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptiv Plc by 375,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Altice Usa Inc.