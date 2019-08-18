Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stake Maintained by De Burlo Group Inc; Winslow Asset Management Has Raised Holding in United Nat Food Com (UNFI) as Valuation Declined

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in United Nat Food Inc Com (UNFI) by 26.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 54,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 262,140 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, up from 208,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Nat Food Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $393.70M market cap company. The stock increased 7.95% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $7.47. About 867,254 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Adj EPS 71c; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; RATING HOLD; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods COO Sean Griffin to Retire Oct. 1; 08/03/2018 United Natural Foods 2Q EPS 99c; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 EPS $3.27-EPS $3.35

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 137.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 85,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 147,700 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.65 million, up from 62,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 1.89 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $495.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 4,200 shares to 15,100 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,811 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Investment reported 81,427 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc reported 4,533 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Intrust Bankshares Na has invested 0.09% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Artisan Prns Partnership owns 2.46% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 17.32 million shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 16,896 shares. Jag Capital Management Ltd Liability owns 201,253 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0.05% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp owns 11,114 shares. Sageworth Com stated it has 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 2,002 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Co Lc stated it has 0.04% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Plante Moran Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Axa holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 267,242 shares. Kbc Nv invested in 0.34% or 567,596 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Company Limited holds 0.03% or 58,989 shares in its portfolio.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38M and $476.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marchex Inc Cl B (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 108,660 shares to 871,376 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) by 7,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,305 shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica In Com (NASDAQ:LULU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 70,481 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kiltearn Prtnrs Llp owns 5.67M shares. Howe And Rusling Inc holds 0% or 80 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.15% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 189,106 shares. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Redwood Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.34% or 370,364 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 11,751 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 26,600 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company stated it has 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc reported 208 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 78,587 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation accumulated 825,947 shares. Maryland-based Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc has invested 0.16% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Tower Cap (Trc) reported 5,979 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

