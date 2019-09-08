Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stake Has Increased by 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc; Vulcan Value Partners Maintains Position in Crane Co (CR)

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 107582.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 282,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 283,204 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.97M, up from 263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Crane Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $78.2. About 409,481 shares traded or 22.17% up from the average. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS ORDER BACKLOG WAS $381 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $374 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 23/04/2018 – CRANE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.31, EST. $1.27; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Net $68.7M; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 10,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 385,967 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.82M, up from 375,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $77.39. About 2.51 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 0.19% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Wisconsin-based Marietta Inv Limited Company has invested 2.66% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 0.12% or 83,301 shares. 126,767 are owned by Pub Sector Pension Invest Board. Dupont Mngmt holds 0.15% or 88,285 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Financial Corporation invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 518 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity has 498,015 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Natixis invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Zacks Inv Mgmt owns 81,427 shares. Bb&T Corporation reported 38,123 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.05% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 111,399 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold CR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc reported 17,593 shares. Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia has 0% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Earnest Limited Company holds 20 shares. Raymond James & Associates has invested 0.01% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Asset Management One holds 8,374 shares or 0% of its portfolio. M&T National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 5,299 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc invested in 0.57% or 1.07M shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York has 0.03% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 21,612 shares. Axa reported 139,300 shares. State Street reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Walleye Trading Limited Liability invested in 5,530 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 30,093 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 7,786 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Company owns 1,776 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

