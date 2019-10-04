Progressive Ohio (PGR) Shares Rose While Westfield Capital Management Company LP Increased Position; Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm (NXQ) Holder 1607 Capital Partners Boosted Stake

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm (NXQ) by 9.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 77,319 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 861,374 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.40M, up from 784,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.76M market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.89. About 21,252 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 120,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.11M, up from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $75.39. About 2.28M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 5 investors sold NXQ shares while 4 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.48 million shares or 0.72% less from 2.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Asset Global Cp Defi (GDO) by 127,400 shares to 156,652 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tri Contl Corp (NYSE:TY) by 133,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,304 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jnba Fincl Advsrs reported 115 shares stake. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 0.07% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 6.54M shares. Franklin Inc holds 186,005 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Incorporated Lc holds 411,447 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Company owns 563 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 774,418 shares. Agf Investments has invested 0.79% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.16% or 151,911 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 134,961 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman Com reported 275,851 shares. Moreover, Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.05% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Zevenbergen Capital Investments Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 539,427 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund reported 12,179 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Fil Ltd owns 118 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38 billion and $13.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 9,160 shares to 136,582 shares, valued at $20.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 75,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,960 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).