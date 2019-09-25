Progressive Ohio (PGR) Shares Rose While Villere St Denis J & Co Has Trimmed Its Holding; As Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Farmers & Merchants Investments Decreased Position

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies Inc (LOW) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 10,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 178,069 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.97M, down from 188,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Lowe’s Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $110.02. About 3.95 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE EMPHASISES IMPORTANCE OF EDUCATION, ACCUMULATION OF HUMAN CAPITAL IN INVESTMENT; 01/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN ADELAIDE SPEECH NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inheriting Chain Reeling From Tough U.S. Spring; 11/05/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plan of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS ENCOURAGED BY STRONG SALES MOMENTUM SEEN AS WEATHER IMPROVED- CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Declares Dividend of 41c; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Is Said to Build $1 Billion Stake in Retailer Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 5,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 1.44 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.72 million, down from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $76.56. About 3.88 million shares traded or 35.18% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.05M for 14.72 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd accumulated 99,081 shares or 1.37% of the stock. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 10.38M shares or 0.18% of the stock. Alphamark Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Scott Selber has 1.26% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 31,306 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% stake. 88,653 are owned by Lpl Fincl Lc. Moreover, Stifel Financial Corp has 0.02% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Weatherly Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 4,361 shares. 14,368 were reported by Green Square Capital Llc. Madison Investment holds 1.71% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 1.21 million shares. Lateef Inv Limited Partnership holds 3.25% or 326,591 shares in its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Ltd Com reported 9,373 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 67,697 were reported by Paloma Prtn Management Co. Mcdonald Invsts Ca owns 2.38M shares for 15.49% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 2,654 shares.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 72,628 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $63.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teleflex Inc. (NYSE:TFX) by 1,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. The insider Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 was made by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 20.22 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5,988 shares to 19,721 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coresite Reality Corp (NYSE:COR) by 2,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cohen Lawrence B reported 9,600 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.11% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Dumont & Blake Investment Advsrs Limited has 43,123 shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. Amer Century Companies Inc reported 0.1% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 287,581 shares. Echo Street Cap Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 439,022 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.41% or 452,867 shares. Waters Parkerson Limited Liability Company holds 75,214 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Cypress Asset Management Tx reported 33,568 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments invested in 178,069 shares. Glenview Commercial Bank Trust Dept has invested 0.09% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Salem Management invested 2.75% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). The Virginia-based Wills Financial Gru has invested 0.16% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bailard, a California-based fund reported 2,864 shares.