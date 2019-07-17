Progressive Ohio (PGR) Shares Rose While Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Decreased by $1.08 Million Its Position; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Lsv Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 1.54M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 23.65M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 billion, down from 25.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $57.21. About 7.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44M, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.67% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $80.19. About 5.83 million shares traded or 107.96% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.07 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 446,200 shares to 453,000 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corecivic Inc. by 231,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52M shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 105,789 were accumulated by Legacy Prtnrs. United Kingdom-based Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 1.37% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New England & Management holds 3.07% or 84,100 shares. California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.93% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moors And Cabot Inc invested 0.64% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Co has 1.41% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 650,400 shares. John G Ullman & Associates invested in 0.24% or 24,100 shares. 7,502 were accumulated by Weatherstone Management. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Lc reported 1.3% stake. Piedmont Invest holds 0.73% or 332,695 shares. Swedbank accumulated 8.31 million shares or 2.13% of the stock. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0.28% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rench Wealth Inc holds 3.74% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 105,835 shares. Hardman Johnston Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 1.26% or 533,123 shares. 61,883 are held by Greystone Managed Investments Incorporated.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0.13% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Credit Suisse Ag has 0.08% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). C Ww Gp Holdings A S owns 32,374 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank holds 0.16% or 40,741 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Trust Of Vermont holds 2,743 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Lc owns 5,031 shares. Weik Capital holds 113,630 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 28,338 shares. Everett Harris & Ca stated it has 0.1% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Farmers Tru invested in 9,537 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Amer Century Cos, Missouri-based fund reported 1.51M shares. Avalon Advsr owns 226,698 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Paloma Mngmt holds 0.05% or 27,520 shares. Zacks Inv Management has 0.13% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $4.89 million activity. Snyder Barbara R bought $19,663 worth of stock or 292 shares. Another trade for 18,000 shares valued at $1.20M was sold by Charney M Jeffrey. Barbagallo John A also sold $2.94 million worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Friday, January 25.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 42,581 shares to 202,361 shares, valued at $8.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 4,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).