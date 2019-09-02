Progressive Ohio (PGR) Shares Rose While Stevens Capital Management LP Cut by $13.80 Million Its Stake; Zynga (Call) (ZNGA) Holder Contour Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding by $90.46 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (Call) (ZNGA) by 93.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 18.09 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80 million, down from 19.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.71. About 8.40M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 18/04/2018 – Zynga to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS ACQUIRED PRIVATELY-HELD MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA’S PINCUS CONVERTS ALL OF HIS HIGH VOTING SHRS INTO COMMON; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Zynga 1Q EPS 1c; 02/05/2018 – Zynga announced a new share-class structure that would voluntarily reduce the voting power of co-founder Mark Pincus; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Backs 2Q Rev $208M; 21/05/2018 – Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 47.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 191,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 212,052 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.29 million, down from 403,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.8. About 1.90 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Progressive (NYSE:PGR), The Stock That Zoomed 226% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 53,327 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc owns 106,767 shares. 148,185 were reported by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Limited Com. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 14,910 shares. Chesley Taft And Associate Ltd Liability Co owns 3,120 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Company Mn has 4.83M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 0.21% or 3.18 million shares. Brookstone Capital Mngmt accumulated 6,255 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 128,348 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Company holds 0.07% or 3,104 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Trust has 0.19% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 9,537 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,269 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hartford Mgmt stated it has 0.17% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Landscape Cap Mngmt Lc owns 19,155 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Private Tru Na owns 7,094 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $750.71M for 14.58 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 12,139 shares to 25,096 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 100,557 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT).

More notable recent Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zynga (ZNGA) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 26, 2019 : MPC, ZNGA, FOLD, HPQ, SNAP, VALE, AR, MOS, QQQ, CMCSA, CZR, CY – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 3, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, KPTI, CSCO, S, MRVL, CVET, PSTG, QQQ, LLY, ESV, KOS – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Puts Pop With Video Game Stock Under Political Pressure – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “What Factors Led To A 50% Rise In Zynga’s Stock Price Since Early 2018? – Forbes” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Interest invested in 0% or 13,401 shares. Millennium Ltd Company has invested 0.06% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 880,216 shares. New York-based Prelude Capital Management Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 46,847 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 75,000 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 31,897 shares. 1.44 million are owned by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Co stated it has 20,300 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.19% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Brown Advisory holds 7.42M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Marathon Trading Investment Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Asset has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Federated Investors Inc Pa invested in 0% or 140,111 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability reported 1.53M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 2.16 million shares to 2.73 million shares, valued at $62.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zillow Group Inc by 727,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).