Progressive Ohio (PGR) Shares Rose While Macquarie Group LTD Has Lowered Its Position by $1.14 Million; Digimarc (DMRC) Valuation Rose While Hood River Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $1.60 Million

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 40.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 15,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,740 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 39,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $81.7. About 1.17M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Digimarc Corp (DMRC) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 51,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 156.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 573,541 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00M, down from 625,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Digimarc Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $605.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $48.55. About 184,301 shares traded. Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) has risen 106.00% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DMRC News: 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 23/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Exits Position in Digimarc; 01/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digimarc Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DMRC); 05/03/2018 Digimarc Showcases Digimarc Barcode at Largest Retail Exhibition in Japan; 25/04/2018 – Digimarc 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 09/04/2018 – Digimarc Guardian Unveils Piracy Impact Service at London Book Fair; 14/05/2018 – Digimarc Announces Support for SmartLabel®; 11/05/2018 – Digimarc Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold DMRC shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.24 million shares or 2.08% less from 6.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Il reported 38,352 shares stake. Herald Investment Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company owns 52,647 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lagoda Investment Lp has invested 11.06% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Northern Trust Corporation invested 0% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Baillie Gifford & Company invested in 0.02% or 517,714 shares. Blackrock owns 746,303 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) for 7,793 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) for 2,356 shares. 10,611 are held by Jane Street Gru Limited Liability. Charles Schwab Invest Inc has invested 0% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Clearbridge Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). State Street invested 0% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 9,800 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC).

Analysts await Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.76 EPS, down 7.04% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.71 per share. After $-0.74 actual EPS reported by Digimarc Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% negative EPS growth.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72 million and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rent (NASDAQ:RCII) by 142,667 shares to 802,484 shares, valued at $16.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xperi Corp by 44,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 772,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Wright Medical Group Nv.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weik Capital Mgmt has 4% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 113,630 shares. Mai Cap Management stated it has 3,165 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.05% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Texas-based Smith Asset Management Grp Limited Partnership has invested 2.4% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Madison Incorporated, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 75,825 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 220,227 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Field & Main Fincl Bank accumulated 75 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 608,269 shares. Sageworth owns 12 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bridges Mngmt holds 0.02% or 7,132 shares. Crawford Counsel reported 5,180 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0% stake. D E Shaw And Inc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 3.88 million shares. 565,362 are held by Ferguson Wellman Capital.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.16 million activity. 292 shares were bought by Snyder Barbara R, worth $19,663 on Monday, February 11.