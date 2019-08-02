Progressive Ohio (PGR) Shareholder Viking Global Investors LP Has Trimmed Its Position; International Business Machs (IBM) Share Price Rose While Modera Wealth Management Upped by $931,869 Its Position

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 69.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 6,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 16,082 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 9,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $150.32. About 6.24 million shares traded or 81.22% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – Media Alert: IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty To Keynote IBM THINK 2018 (Live Webcast); 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 03/05/2018 – The Doss Firm, LLC and O’Dell & O’Neal, Inc.: Investment Fraud Claims Filed Against CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc., IBM Southeas; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO ACQUIRER OF HELPSYSTEMS IN CONNECTION WITH LBO; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/03/2018 – Crown Prince Tours IBM Watson Health Center; 20/03/2018 – IBM TO REITERATE 2018 OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Rev $19.07B; 19/03/2018 – FileShadow Premieres File Archiving Protection Service Hosted on IBM Cloud; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business; 12/04/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Expands Cybersecurity Services via Collaboration with IBM Security

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 68.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 2.35M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.72M, down from 3.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $80.12. About 2.55M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Ag holds 86,388 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Highvista Strategies Llc holds 0.45% or 3,900 shares in its portfolio. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 77,217 shares. Todd Asset Management Ltd owns 2,309 shares. Taurus Asset Lc reported 2,296 shares stake. Nomura Hldgs invested 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Aimz Inv Advsr Ltd Co invested in 21,508 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 41,590 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Inc Ks invested in 0.36% or 143,166 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability has 19,522 shares. Green Square Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 9,707 shares. Keating Investment Counselors holds 2,519 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Alexandria Capital Lc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Webster Natl Bank N A reported 0.26% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 1.18 million are owned by Pggm Invests.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $534.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,678 shares to 4,179 shares, valued at $515,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding Incorporated holds 0.21% or 3.18 million shares. Asset Management One Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 291,227 shares. Scott & Selber Inc has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Sector Pension Investment Board invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Uss Inv Management has 0.13% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 156,700 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.11% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 12,118 shares. British Columbia Mngmt Corporation owns 0.11% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 186,502 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc invested 0.18% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). First Business Svcs accumulated 11,751 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,031 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 1.15 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 32 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Burney Com holds 0.06% or 13,512 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley has invested 0.15% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $39,326 activity. Shares for $19,663 were bought by Snyder Barbara R.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $741.66 million for 15.77 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $17.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Syneos Health Inc by 462,724 shares to 2.22 million shares, valued at $114.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 2.20 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).