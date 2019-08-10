Progressive Ohio (PGR) Shareholder Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.08 Million as Stock Price Rose; Terril Brothers Has Lowered Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Stake by $880,528 as Stock Declined

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44M, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.6. About 2.58M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON

Terril Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc sold 10,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 221,186 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.55M, down from 231,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $99.88. About 2.12 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE RESTRICTIONS AN ISSUE OF HIGH CONCERN FOR CHINA; 24/05/2018 – ZTE Punishment by U.S. House May Just Be Noise in NXP Deal; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 2; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS REMEDIES IN CHINA SIMILAR TO EU FOR NXP; 28/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal: Sources; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE ISSUE HAS BEEN RAISED AT MANY LEVELS BY THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 16/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 27/05/2018 – SCMP News: Qualcomm to meet Chinese regulators in bid to clear US$44 billion NXP deal, sources sa; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS WON’T HOLD CALL NOR PROVIDE FORWARD GUIDANCE

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SOXX, LRCX, NXPI, MCHP: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do NXP Semiconductors’s (NASDAQ:NXPI) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Infineon Is Getting a Good Asset in Cypress Semiconductor – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NXPI vs. MXIM: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on May 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NXP Semiconductors to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $316.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 18,600 shares to 23,942 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tesla Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), Allstate Corporation (The) (NYSE:ALL) – What is the Driving Force Behind Car Companies Offering Insurance? – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Progressive Down 4% Following Mixed Q2 Earnings (NYSE:PGR) – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Progressive Reports June 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Lp has invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 6,234 shares. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 267 shares. Invesco reported 3.06M shares stake. Moreover, Hexavest Inc has 1.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Incorporated invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Green Square Capital Limited Liability Co has 0.68% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 14,616 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.2% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 3.21 million shares. Citigroup Incorporated has 0.02% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 357,796 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 25,528 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.06% or 28,333 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp has 0.17% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 10.16M shares. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holding Ltd has invested 0.51% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Lateef Mngmt L P, California-based fund reported 297,196 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% stake.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 9,748 shares to 212,608 shares, valued at $7.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 4,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $745.11 million for 15.87 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.