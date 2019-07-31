Progressive Ohio (PGR) Shareholder Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Decreased Stake; As Caterpillar Del Com (CAT) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder North Star Investment Management Increased Its Holding

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44M, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $80.71. About 1.32M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del Com (CAT) by 93.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 9,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,660 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, up from 9,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $132.95. About 2.90 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in new tariffs on China; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Holders Eye Conference for `High Water Mark’ Clarity; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Ramin Younessi Appointed Group Pres of Energy & Transportation; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS EXPECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1 BILLION TO $1.5 BILLION FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE– CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – CAT RESOURCE INDUSTRIES GROUP PRESIDENT DENISE JOHNSON SPEAKS; 20/03/2018 – CAT: NORTH AMERICAN PRICING IMPROVING IN CONSTRUCTION; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE COVERED CATERPILLAR SHORT AROUND $90-$100: CNBC; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent; 24/04/2018 – Industrials Lower as Investors Flee Caterpillar, Despite Strength — Industrials Roundup; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Latin America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 56%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Invest Partners Ltd invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 80,099 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Intact invested in 37,400 shares. Osborne Prtnrs Cap Llc reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Tortoise Mngmt Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Psagot Investment House stated it has 810 shares. Central National Bank reported 616 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 483,730 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Foster And Motley Inc holds 3,022 shares. Capstone Investment Limited Liability Corp invested in 15,097 shares. Paradigm Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corp invested in 0.24% or 484,126 shares. Sns Finance Gru Limited Liability Com holds 0.1% or 3,450 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt Com, a Netherlands-based fund reported 91,873 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 115,220 shares stake.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 15,290 shares to 4,310 shares, valued at $407,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Truett Hurst Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:THST) by 402,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 881,273 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Caterpillar Inc.’s (NYSE:CAT) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Caterpillar goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Investors Should Hold Caterpillar – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Caterpillar, Qudian And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks From July 23 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Caterpillar (CAT) Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What to Expect – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $39,326 activity. Another trade for 292 shares valued at $19,663 was bought by Snyder Barbara R.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,354 shares to 132,043 shares, valued at $10.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Progressive Reports June 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Progressive Stock Is Up 32.5% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 09, 2019.