Progressive Ohio (PGR) Shareholder Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Decreased Stake; Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holder Chieftain Capital Management Cut Position

Chieftain Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 99.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chieftain Capital Management Inc sold 729,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3,006 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $392,000, down from 732,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $136.68. About 1.12M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA)

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44 million, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $83.43. About 2.03M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Investment Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 91,636 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Buckingham Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 5,031 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Rech has 0.02% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 30,041 shares. Etrade Mgmt Lc holds 0.06% or 28,333 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office owns 267 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.11% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bbva Compass Bancorporation holds 0.18% or 40,552 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 422,635 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Duncker Streett & holds 6,075 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 3.91M are held by Voya Investment Ltd Liability. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 126,767 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Adage Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 1.12 million shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Research stated it has 0.2% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $4.89 million activity. Shares for $19,663 were bought by Snyder Barbara R. On Friday, January 25 Barbagallo John A sold $2.94 million worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 45,000 shares. 12,000 shares were sold by Sauerland John P, worth $783,240 on Friday, January 25.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,354 shares to 132,043 shares, valued at $10.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PGR’s profit will be $820.90M for 14.90 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning holds 8,378 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership owns 116,895 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. 40 were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman And. Benjamin F Edwards And, a Missouri-based fund reported 200 shares. South State Corp has invested 0.03% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg Inc holds 1.12 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Company reported 125 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Bank De owns 19,994 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Management has invested 0.02% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd owns 18,804 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Kemnay Advisory Inc reported 13,786 shares stake. 10 has 0.12% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 4,422 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Metropolitan Life Ins Communication New York owns 48,258 shares. Quantbot Tech LP holds 0.48% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 38,845 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 sales for $28.14 million activity. Whalen Kathleen M also sold $27,896 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. $4.63 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by Foster Jon M. Another trade for 523 shares valued at $72,639 was made by Reiner Deborah M on Tuesday, January 29. Torres Kathryn A. sold 8,368 shares worth $1.17 million. STEELE JOHN M had sold 33,670 shares worth $4.72 million on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 263 shares valued at $36,979 was sold by Morrow J William.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.47 earnings per share, up 7.86% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.29 per share. HCA’s profit will be $845.51 million for 13.83 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.97 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.84% negative EPS growth.