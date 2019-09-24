Progressive Ohio (PGR) Shareholder Renaissance Technologies Has Lowered Position; Legacy Private Trust Has Lifted Holding in Honeywell Intl (HON) as Valuation Rose

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 84.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 2,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 5,372 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $938,000, up from 2,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $165.75. About 1.91 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 284,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 6.94 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $554.91M, down from 7.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $76.59. About 3.55M shares traded or 25.21% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $878.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,837 shares to 2,005 shares, valued at $540,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,531 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.04M for 14.73 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

