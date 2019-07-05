Progressive Ohio (PGR) Shareholder Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Lifted Stake by $2.99 Million as Stock Value Rose; A F L A C (AFL) Shareholder Lbmc Investment Advisors Boosted Holding by $1.84 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 41,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.95 million, up from 207,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $83.65. About 1.40 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 210.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,296 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $56.85. About 1.53 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aflac (A3 senior debt) With Stable Outlook; 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). First Midwest National Bank Tru Division stated it has 9,940 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 194 shares. 17.32 million were accumulated by Artisan Partners Ltd Partnership. Buckingham Asset Management Llc accumulated 0.05% or 5,031 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt, Florida-based fund reported 1.08 million shares. Monetary Mgmt Group reported 32,015 shares stake. Etrade Management reported 28,333 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 11,489 shares. Sigma Planning invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 165 are held by Ironwood Limited Com. Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 275 shares. Piedmont Inv invested in 0.15% or 51,855 shares. London Communications Of Virginia invested in 0.78% or 1.27M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 sales for $4.89 million activity. Snyder Barbara R had bought 292 shares worth $19,663. Sauerland John P also sold $783,240 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Friday, January 25. $1.20M worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) was sold by Charney M Jeffrey on Wednesday, January 30.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 5,766 shares to 3,897 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lands End Inc New (NASDAQ:LE) by 35,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 664,470 shares, and cut its stake in Papa Murphys Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:FRSH).

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $904.16M and $630.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500/ Barra Growth Index (IVW) by 2,783 shares to 38,338 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $3.01 million activity. The insider Koide Masatoshi sold 27,120 shares worth $1.29 million. Lloyd Karole bought $99,659 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

