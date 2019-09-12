Progressive Ohio (PGR) Shareholder Oakmont Has Boosted Stake by $8.41 Million as Share Value Rose; Moon Capital Management Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Lowered as Stock Value Rose

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 55 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $223.60M, down from 2,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $378.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $118.39. About 7.14 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds LVMH, Cuts Covestro; 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 22/03/2018 – MORPHOSYS AG SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, LEERINK PARTNERS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 12/04/2018 – JPM’s Lester Says Deficit Concerns Will Impact Fixed Income (Video); 10/05/2018 – China receives JPMorgan application to set up JV brokerage; 11/04/2018 – SWEDISH MATCH AB SWMA.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SKR 345 FROM SKR 330; 17/04/2018 – SMS ASSIST NAMES BECKY LOWE AS NEW CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER; 13/04/2018 – JP MORGAN HELD A 5.932 PCT INDIRECT STAKE IN TELECOM ITALIA AS OF APRIL 6, WITH NO VOTING RIGHTS – FILING; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON COMMENTS IN LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS; 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40

Oakmont Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 36.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Corp bought 106,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 398,915 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.89M, up from 292,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $77.4. About 1.13 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $92.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 4,511 shares to 30,405 shares, valued at $1.51 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 41 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.23 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 133,668 are held by Iberiabank Corp. Polaris Greystone Ltd Com reported 6,800 shares. Plancorp Ltd accumulated 0.28% or 6,265 shares. Jolley Asset Mgmt stated it has 3.02% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Greylin Inv Mangement has invested 0.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). North Star Mngmt has invested 3.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Morgan Stanley holds 1.06% or 35.66 million shares in its portfolio. 306,060 are held by Nexus Inv Management. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 665,018 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Co invested in 29,065 shares. Doliver Advsrs Lp invested in 0.25% or 5,764 shares. Trellus Lc reported 11,000 shares or 1.67% of all its holdings. Brookstone accumulated 24,949 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Foster Dykema Cabot & Com Ma owns 0.93% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 54,739 shares. Acg Wealth has invested 1.16% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

