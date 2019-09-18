Progressive Ohio (PGR) Shareholder Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Lowered Holding by $8.57 Million as Share Value Rose; All-Stars Investment LTD Lowered Holding in Jd Com (JD) as Share Price Declined

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 90.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 108,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 11,036 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $882,000, down from 119,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $73.79. About 148,491 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

All-Stars Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 20.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. All-Stars Investment Ltd sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 599,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.16M, down from 749,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. All-Stars Investment Ltd who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.07. About 546,166 shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/03/2018 – US News: JD.com’s Finance Unit Aims to Raise $1.9 Billion, Valuation Set to Double; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.11; 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM TO COOPERATE ON LOGISTICS, AVIATION; 08/05/2018 – JD.com 1Q Profit Rises Sharply; 10/04/2018 – Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet makes China push, on track to hit 2018 sales target; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT TO INVEST 536.6 MLN YUAN FOR 33.33 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Net $243.1M; 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 29/03/2018 – China’s HNA and JD.com team on e-commerce logistics

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5,875 shares to 72,716 shares, valued at $6.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (Prn) by 1.25M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.09 million for 14.19 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Texas-based Shamrock Asset Management Lc has invested 0.03% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0.2% or 4.30 million shares in its portfolio. Nicholas Inv Prtnrs Limited Partnership accumulated 11,036 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 12Th Street Asset Mgmt Communication Lc owns 409,169 shares. Renaissance owns 0.49% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 6.94M shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.22% or 354,421 shares. The Utah-based Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.17% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Agf Inc has invested 0.79% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc invested in 8,512 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Pictet Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Churchill Mgmt Corp accumulated 162,318 shares. 37,948 were accumulated by Mount Lucas Management Lp. 200 were accumulated by Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd. Timessquare Cap Ltd owns 3.44 million shares or 2.12% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $174.43 million for 64.73 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.

