Progressive Ohio (PGR) Shareholder National Pension Service Has Upped Holding by $1.35 Million as Market Value Rose; Pg&E (PCG) Market Value Declined While Serengeti Asset Management LP Boosted Position by $4.40 Million

National Pension Service increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 17,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 724,159 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.88M, up from 707,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $77.1. About 4.27M shares traded or 51.04% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.92M, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. About 9.36 million shares traded or 11.14% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 23/03/2018 – PG&E Statement on Passing of Nancy McFadden, Chief of Staff to Governor Brown; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 02:10 PM; 22/03/2018 – PG&E Has a Plan to Prevent More Deadly Wildfires; 08/03/2018 – PG&E WILL SERVE HALF OF CUSTOMERS IN SERVICE AREA IN FUTURE; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA2 ISSUER RATING TO MARIN CLEAN ENERGY (CA) (MCE) ; STABLE OUTLOOK; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Increases Property Tax and Franchise Fees Payments to Cities, Counties This Year; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 91C, EST. $1.04; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-Impacted Areas Save Money; 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – RESPONSE TO RELEASE OF INFORMATION BY CAL FIRE REGARDING SOME OF OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES

National Pension Service, which manages about $29.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 9,059 shares to 7,060 shares, valued at $296,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 24,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,605 shares, and cut its stake in Fox Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marietta Investment Lc invested in 3.04% or 115,484 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Central Savings Bank And Tru invested in 72,390 shares. Georgia-based Zwj Counsel has invested 2.42% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0% or 356 shares. Korea Inv has 872,196 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Trustmark National Bank Tru Department has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 628 shares. Srb has 5,947 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.16% or 774,418 shares in its portfolio. Congress Asset Management Ma holds 0.86% or 849,822 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Management accumulated 120,953 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Guggenheim Ltd Llc stated it has 336,406 shares. California-based Parnassus Ca has invested 0.07% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Cumberland Ptnrs holds 0.06% or 8,115 shares in its portfolio.

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $377.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM) by 150,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $21.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Uniti Group Inc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd.