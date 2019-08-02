Progressive Ohio (PGR) Shareholder Central Bank & Trust Co Has Boosted Position; Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Value Rose While Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.89 Million

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 22,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 151,340 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59 million, down from 174,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $83.69. About 9.36M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 17/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 27/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Receives Fast-Track Designation for Tepotinib in Japan; 16/03/2018 – The CDC says Shingrix is preferred over Merck’s Zostavax; 06/03/2018 – More negative read-through to $CRVS $MRK terminates its A2A receptor antagonist Preladenant monotherapy and PD1 combo trial citing “the data did not support study endpoints”; 02/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA TO DEVELOP ABITUZUMAB IN METASTATIC COLORECTAL; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 Merck KgaA bi-spec PD-L1 and TGF-β trap decent data, much better looking than SITC17 data 6/16 (37.5%) ORR in HPV associated cancers; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 11.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 5,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 55,040 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97M, up from 49,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $80.12. About 2.55 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2

Parus Finance Uk Ltd, which manages about $313.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 62,215 shares to 377,195 shares, valued at $44.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 53,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 13,230 shares to 3,888 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bankamerica Corp New (NYSE:BAC) by 27,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,746 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $39,326 activity. The insider Charney M Jeffrey sold 18,000 shares worth $1.20 million.

