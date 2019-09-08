Progressive Ohio (PGR) Shareholder Ativo Capital Management Has Decreased Holding as Market Valuation Rose; As Watts Water Technologies (WTS) Shares Rose, Holder Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Decreased Holding

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS) by 49.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 5,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The hedge fund held 5,404 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $437,000, down from 10,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Watts Water Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $93. About 74,222 shares traded. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) has risen 10.51% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical WTS News: 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Announces Departure of CFO Todd Trapp; 03/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH + 4%; 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TODD A. TRAPP, ITS CFO, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE COMPANY ON APRIL 6, 2018; 03/05/2018 – WATTS WATER 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 78C; 09/03/2018 Watts Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies to Participate in Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference; 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES TODD TRAPP DECIDED TO LEAVE ON APRIL 6; 03/04/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/05/2018 – Watts Water Declares Dividend of 21c

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 4,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 8,064 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $581,000, down from 12,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $77.39. About 2.03 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvey Inv Company Ltd Limited Liability Company has 7,425 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt, Oregon-based fund reported 565,362 shares. 550,120 are owned by Assetmark. Cleararc Cap holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 14,166 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt accumulated 17,293 shares. Fjarde Ap has 0.2% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 2,664 shares. 487,174 were reported by Chevy Chase Trust Holding. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.61% or 906,300 shares. Tt stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Com accumulated 143,298 shares. Adage Cap Gp Lc reported 0.2% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Norinchukin Bancorp The accumulated 46,102 shares. 65,990 are held by Umb Retail Bank N A Mo.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $752.79 million for 14.88 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $237.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4,283 shares to 113,735 shares, valued at $14.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 11,293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold WTS shares while 66 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 22.82 million shares or 3.17% less from 23.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 39,494 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.03% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). State Street has 0.01% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Sg Americas Lc stated it has 0% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Comerica National Bank owns 0.02% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) for 27,441 shares. North Carolina-based Wedge Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0.01% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). 527 were reported by Us Bancshares De. Indexiq Advsrs Lc holds 2,824 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) for 3,750 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 27,903 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc reported 0.01% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Guyasuta Inv invested 0.17% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Fort Ltd Partnership stated it has 18,618 shares. 25,650 are held by King Luther Cap.

Analysts await Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. WTS’s profit will be $35.28M for 22.36 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Watts Water Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.59% negative EPS growth.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG) by 8,400 shares to 19,622 shares, valued at $876,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 14,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).