Progressive Ohio (PGR) Shareholder Ativo Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $302,256 as Valuation Rose; Buckingham Capital Management Has Lowered Its American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Position by $2.30 Million; Valuation Declined

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 4,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 8,064 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $581,000, down from 12,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $75.8. About 110,767 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) by 61.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 104,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The hedge fund held 65,568 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 14.20% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $13.96. About 8.90 million shares traded or 95.55% up from the average. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 25/04/2018 – Nuctech Participated in the 4th WCO Global AEO (Authorized Economic Operators) Conference; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS – DIGITAL BUSINESS CONTINUED ITS GROWTH, RISING OVER 20 PCT IN QTR; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE RAISES QTRLY DIV 10%; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Sales; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q EPS 22c; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.1375/SHR; 07/03/2018 American Eagle To Carry Privé Revaux; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Rev $1.23B; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 29C, EST. 25C; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEO)

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.04 million for 14.58 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03 million and $237.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 11,293 shares to 268,030 shares, valued at $12.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl A.

