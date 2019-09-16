Progressive Ohio (PGR) Share Value Rose While Lateef Investment Management LP Has Raised Holding; As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Shares Rose, Horseman Capital Management LTD Lifted Its Position

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 29,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 326,591 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.10 million, up from 297,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $73.57. About 2.20 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 23.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 5,200 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89 million, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $8.05 during the last trading session, reaching $392.91. About 767,743 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 30/05/2018 – U.S. says in talks with Turkey on YPG withdrawal from Syria’s Manbij; 17/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Submits Proposal for U.S. Air Force’s GPS IIIF Program; 17/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Submits Proposal for U.S. Air Force’s GPS lllF Program; 11/04/2018 – Ankit Panda: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 03/04/2018 – NASA: Lockheed Martin Contract Valued at $247.5 Million; 05/05/2018 – First NASA lander to study Mars’ interior due for California launch; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED EXPECTS TO DELIVER 650 OF ITS F-35 FIGHTERS BY 2020; 15/05/2018 – LMT DOD PACT MODIFIED,BOOSTING PACT VALUE TO $2.81B FROM $2.79B; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO SAYS EXPLORING OPTIONS TO HELP JAPAN WITH FUTURE JET FIGHTER; 26/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Shareholders Elect 11 Directors to Board

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $802.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 8,002 shares to 29,853 shares, valued at $32.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 34,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 884,380 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Lc, New York-based fund reported 411,252 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.21% or 203,427 shares. Bp Public Limited has 0.41% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Trustmark Bancorporation Trust Department owns 628 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.76% or 2.14 million shares. 129,718 are held by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Company. 13,614 are held by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Colony Grp Lc holds 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 4,651 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 0.14% or 6.19M shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.09% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Willingdon Wealth Management reported 4,650 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Motco invested in 786 shares. Wendell David Inc accumulated 5,228 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Citigroup has 322,344 shares.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $156.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF) by 18,200 shares to 377,500 shares, valued at $17.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Founders Mngmt Ltd Company has 2.23% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Miles Capital invested in 0.17% or 582 shares. Atwood & Palmer reported 81,284 shares or 3.99% of all its holdings. Ccm Inv Advisers Lc has 29,884 shares for 1.83% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 7,810 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Martin Currie owns 37,066 shares. Aull & Monroe Mgmt has 0.6% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 3,089 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 2.62M shares or 0.23% of the stock. Amer Int Grp owns 122,327 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 0% or 33 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Fdx Advsr Inc reported 8,818 shares. Exchange Management owns 924 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Beese Fulmer Inv Mgmt Inc has 772 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hartford Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

