Progressive Ohio (PGR) Share Price Rose While Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Cut Its Stake by $1.08 Million; Peregrine Asset Advisers Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $738,562

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44M, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $80. About 1.68 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 37.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 6,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 10,499 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 16,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $137.9. About 30.49M shares traded or 26.76% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Packet Design; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox controller with customizable features for disabled gamers; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $741.62 million for 15.75 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 9,748 shares to 212,608 shares, valued at $7.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 23,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46M and $173.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins (NYSE:CMI) by 29,169 shares to 32,565 shares, valued at $5.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE) by 13,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,657 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.