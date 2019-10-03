Progressive Ohio (PGR) Share Price Rose While Principal Financial Group Has Decreased Its Stake by $10.15 Million; Sound Shore Management Stake in Jetblue Airways (JBLU) Raised by $124.07 Million

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 128,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 3.94 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $315.03M, down from 4.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $74.82. About 271,750 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Jetblue Airways Corporation (JBLU) by 51058.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 6.89 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The institutional investor held 6.91M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $127.70 million, up from 13,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Jetblue Airways Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 897,314 shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS CASM EX-FUEL GROWTH TO INFLECT DURING SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 21/05/2018 – JetBlue Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, JETBLUE EXPECTS CAPACITY TO INCREASE BETWEEN 6.5% AND 8.5%; 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners; 10/05/2018 – JetBlue April Traffic Increased 5.7%; 24/05/2018 – JetBlue: Travel Products Unit Will Be Based in Fort Lauderdale; 12/03/2018 – JetBlue February Traffic Increased 6.8 %; 12/03/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – PRELIMINARY TRAFFIC IN FEBRUARY INCREASED 6.8 PERCENT FROM FEBRUARY 2017, ON A CAPACITY INCREASE OF 6.8 PERCENT; 05/04/2018 – JETBLUE ORDERS COMBINED 183 ENGINES, SPARES FOR AIRBUS NEOS; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Feinsten: Feinstein: JetBlue’s Return Great Win for Ontario Airport, Inland Empire

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold JBLU shares while 107 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 258.10 million shares or 3.10% less from 266.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 4,599 shares. Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Old National National Bank In holds 15,850 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Prudential Financial Incorporated accumulated 3.60 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Franklin Resources Incorporated accumulated 0% or 261,737 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 204,245 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.30M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Citigroup invested 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Strs Ohio owns 19,479 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.01% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 32,968 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 557,566 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Company holds 0.05% or 269,656 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc. by 20,834 shares to 3.58M shares, valued at $121.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 795,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.08M shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $111.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 676,049 shares to 709,812 shares, valued at $7.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 121,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.09M for 14.39 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.