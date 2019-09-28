Progressive Ohio (PGR) Position Maintained by Tt International; Hmi Capital Boosted Its Tableau Software (DATA) Stake by $49.80 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Tt International increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 18.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 22,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 146,768 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.73 million, up from 124,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $77.1. About 4.27M shares traded or 47.00% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Hmi Capital Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 22.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 1.61 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $266.53 million, up from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wendell David owns 5,228 shares. Moreover, Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 2,127 shares. 16,001 are held by Canada Pension Plan Board. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Confluence Investment Mgmt Lc stated it has 1.94% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Private Tru Na invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Polaris Greystone Ltd reported 1.89% stake. Csat Investment Advisory LP has invested 0.04% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Mckinley Management Limited Company Delaware reported 103,265 shares. Eagle Asset Inc stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Meeder Asset has invested 0.09% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Dynamic Mgmt has 1.24% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 3,101 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank invested in 0.19% or 45,573 shares.

Tt International, which manages about $8.38 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9,089 shares to 95,139 shares, valued at $13.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,215 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Progressive (NYSE:PGR), The Stock That Zoomed 226% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) Recent Earnings Growth Beat The Trend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.87, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold DATA shares while 96 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 69.78 million shares or 5.52% less from 73.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meridian Counsel has 0.16% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Carroll Fin reported 0.01% stake. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 89 shares. 2,100 are owned by Northeast Fincl Consultants Incorporated. Metropolitan Life Insur Commerce New York reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Davidson Advsrs owns 0.88% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 50,786 shares. 17,332 were accumulated by Gulf Interest Bancorporation (Uk). Brown Brothers Harriman Communications accumulated 0% or 4 shares. Polar Asset Ptnrs Incorporated has 20,000 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership accumulated 11,252 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.03% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 64,394 shares. Manikay Ltd Company holds 425,026 shares or 5.87% of its portfolio. S Muoio And Limited Company holds 20,000 shares or 2.7% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Harvest Lc invested in 6,000 shares or 1.37% of the stock.

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “China Unicom reports August subscribers data – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Of Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Stocks close little changed as tech shares and Ford weigh on the market – CNBC” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “New York Stock Exchange owner launches futures contracts that pay out in bitcoin – CNBC” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MISTRAS scoops up pipeline data management provider – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.