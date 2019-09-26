Progressive Ohio (PGR) Position Held by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc; Strategic Financial Services Stake in Community Bk Sys (CBU) Has Lowered as Market Value Rose

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 40.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc bought 4,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 17,376 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, up from 12,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.04. About 2.06M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (CBU) by 55.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 9,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.18% . The institutional investor held 7,644 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $503,000, down from 17,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Community Bk Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $61.97. About 82,551 shares traded. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 3.58% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 73C; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power; 26/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 23/03/2018 – Community Bank System Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – JOSEPH SUTARIS HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF COMPANY AND BANK, SUCCEEDING SCOTT KINGSLEY; 08/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Community Bank Announces the Conversion of Progressive Bank Offices During the Weekend of May 18th; 21/05/2018 – Community Bank System, Inc. Announces Senior Management Changes; 07/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference May 9

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.54, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold CBU shares while 41 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 36.43 million shares or 0.12% more from 36.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James & Associates reported 0% stake. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 15,803 shares. Diversified Co holds 0.01% or 3,350 shares. State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Haverford Tru invested in 0.01% or 4,279 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.18% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 34,971 shares. Amalgamated National Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). The Massachusetts-based Anchor Capital Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Minerva Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 16,799 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Lipe Dalton invested in 5,617 shares. Bahl & Gaynor invested in 117,237 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 880 shares. Maple Capital Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 3,650 shares.

More notable recent Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On International Game Technology PLC (IGT)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BWB vs. CBU: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Community Bank System, Inc. Announces Senior Management Changes – Business Wire” on May 21, 2018. More interesting news about Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $757.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,175 shares to 4,763 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 184,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI).

Analysts await Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, down 4.76% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CBU’s profit will be $41.27M for 19.37 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Community Bank System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Columbus Circle Invsts invested 0.5% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Hartford Company stated it has 84,419 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Jag Cap Limited Liability Com holds 235,602 shares or 2.13% of its portfolio. 118 were reported by Fil Limited. Bb&T Secs Limited Company, Virginia-based fund reported 16,505 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management Limited has invested 0.17% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Fred Alger reported 3.36 million shares. Bb&T Corp, North Carolina-based fund reported 38,821 shares. Fund Mngmt Sa has 3,150 shares. C M Bidwell & Limited accumulated 6,950 shares. Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0.06% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Etrade Limited Co has 0.03% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 13,507 shares. Farmers Trust owns 9,406 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Interest Grp Llp accumulated 112,482 shares or 0% of the stock. 3,071 are owned by Jefferies Group.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Progressive (NYSE:PGR), The Stock That Zoomed 226% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) Recent Earnings Growth Beat The Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dragon Victory International leads financial gainers, MDJM and Puyi among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive reports August results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.