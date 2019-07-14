Progressive Ohio (PGR) Position Has Upped by Monetary Management Group Inc; Castine Capital Management Stake in United Finl Bancorp New (UBNK) Increased as Share Value Declined

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (UBNK) by 79.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 772,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.75M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.06M, up from 973,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Finl Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $721.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.11. About 76,274 shares traded. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) has declined 20.40% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.83% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNK News: 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – QTR ENDED MARCH 2018 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 26.56 BLN NAIRA VS 25.47 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 20/03/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – FY NET INCOME 2.8 BLN PESOS, UP 23%; 26/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From United Bank of India; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK GROSS NPA 24.10% END-MARCH VS 20.10% END-DEC; 21/04/2018 – DJ United Financial Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBNK); 17/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA CFO NWAGHODOH COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 18/04/2018 – UNITED BANK 1Q EPS 2.28 RUPEES; EST. 5.03 RUPEES; 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – PROPOSE FINAL DIVIDEND OF 0.65 NAIRA PER SHARE; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR GROSS NPA 24.10 PCT VS 20.10 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 15/03/2018 – AHLI UNITED BANK – BANK AND TAMKEEN SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT TO MANAGE FINANCING PORTFOLIO WORTH 40 MLN DINARS

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 95.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 15,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,015 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, up from 16,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $84.39. About 1.42 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $252.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14,260 shares to 52,521 shares, valued at $9.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 2,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,902 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 sales for $4.89 million activity. Barbagallo John A had sold 45,000 shares worth $2.94M on Friday, January 25. Shares for $783,240 were sold by Sauerland John P on Friday, January 25. Shares for $19,663 were bought by Snyder Barbara R.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 90,598 shares to 282,445 shares, valued at $8.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Southern Corp New (NASDAQ:LION) by 343,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 595,870 shares, and cut its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

