Progressive Ohio (PGR) Market Value Rose While Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.08 Million; Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Market Value Rose While Diam Company LTD Has Lowered Holding by $10.56 Million

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 72.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 165,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 63,521 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, down from 228,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $83.06. About 1.42 million shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Army Awards Leidos Munitions Services Contract; 05/03/2018 – General Services Administration Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Operations; 05/03/2018 – GSA Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Ops; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – GSA’S SINGLE-AWARD FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE AND TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $230 MLN; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS – AWARDED A FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER BY GENERAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY’S C4ISR PROTOTYPING OPERATIONS; 17/05/2018 – Leidos selected to provide continued mission-critical IT support for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Leidos to its 2018 America’s Best Employers list; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS – THE CONTRACT HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, FIVE ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND A TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $112 MLN

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44 million, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.6. About 2.58M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) Be Disappointed With Their 98% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Leidos, IDEX to S&P 500; FIZZ bubbles on move to SmallCap 600 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “LDOS vs. LMT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Leidos -3.4% on downside EPS forecast – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Fundamentals Make Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $742.51 million for 15.87 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Progressive Down 4% Following Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive Reports June 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.