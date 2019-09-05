Progressive Ohio (PGR) Market Value Rose While Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Decreased Position by $1.08 Million; Netscout Sys (NTCT) Shareholder Pdt Partners Has Decreased Stake by $759,976

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44M, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $76.26. About 1.44M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Netscout Sys Inc (NTCT) by 31.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 27,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.70% . The hedge fund held 57,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, down from 84,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Netscout Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $22.21. About 428,575 shares traded. NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) has declined 4.44% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NTCT News: 25/04/2018 – NETSCOUT SYSTEMS INC – ON APRIL 23, 2018, BOARD OF OF CO INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN TO NINE MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in NetScout; 22/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Netscout could attract activist looking for M&A deal – sources [21:25 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 14/05/2018 – Telefonica Certifies NETSCOUT for UNICA SDN/NFV Architecture; 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems Names Alfred Grasso and Susan L. Spradley to Board; 04/05/2018 – Netscout could attract activist looking for M&A deal –; 25/04/2018 – NETSCOUT SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED ALFRED GRASSO, AS A CLASS l DIRECTOR, AND SUSAN L. SPRADLEY, AS A CLASS lll DIRECTOR, TO BOARD; 07/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus holds 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 42 shares. Cooke Bieler Ltd Partnership holds 0.99% or 763,109 shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson And stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). The New York-based Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0.44% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited holds 0.04% or 12,749 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gru owns 46.67 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. L S Advisors has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Apg Asset Nv invested in 5.31M shares or 0.63% of the stock. Primecap Mngmt Ca owns 3.51 million shares. Rampart Invest Lc owns 24,109 shares. Shelton Mgmt owns 297 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd owns 193,297 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Capital Advsr Ltd Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 275 shares. 10,190 were reported by Symphony Asset Ltd Com.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.04M for 14.67 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “MKM Disects Progressive’s July Results – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Progressive (NYSE:PGR), The Stock That Zoomed 226% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12M and $431.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,850 shares to 85,847 shares, valued at $12.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 23,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF).

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 12,413 shares to 131,800 shares, valued at $9.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc by 67,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS).

More notable recent NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Netscout Systems (NTCT) Reports In-Line Q1 EPS, Revenues Miss; Provides FY20 EPS/Revenue Outlook – StreetInsider.com” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NetScout Systems, Inc. 2020 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NetScout Systems Enters Oversold Territory (NTCT) – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Netscout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) CEO Anil Singhal on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold NTCT shares while 50 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.59 million shares or 2.67% less from 76.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) for 37,250 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Com has 0.2% invested in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) for 5.91 million shares. Us State Bank De holds 0% or 17,476 shares in its portfolio. United Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability holds 47,197 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has invested 0.01% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) or 76,991 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc, California-based fund reported 682,926 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.01% invested in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) for 12,341 shares. 9,660 are owned by Riverhead Capital Lc. D E Shaw Company invested in 0.02% or 663,188 shares. Mackenzie Financial has 66,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 229,440 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com reported 11,988 shares. Axa holds 0.03% or 243,100 shares.