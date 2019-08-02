Progressive Ohio (PGR) Market Value Rose While Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Lifted by $1.61 Million Its Position; Welch Group Decreased Its Paychex (PAYX) Stake by $497,600

Welch Group Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc sold 6,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 367,947 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.51M, down from 374,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $83.88. About 2.22 million shares traded or 13.40% up from the average. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 26/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Wendy’s and Paychex; 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Rev $866.5M; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 9.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 22,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 246,617 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.78M, up from 224,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $80.12. About 2.55M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $39,326 activity. 292 The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares with value of $19,663 were bought by Snyder Barbara R.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Fdx Advisors accumulated 11,445 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 132,650 are owned by Comerica National Bank & Trust. Natixis invested in 0.16% or 359,684 shares. Moreover, Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Limited has 0.17% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 135,378 shares. 65,600 are owned by Credit Agricole S A. California-based Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Mitchell Management reported 27,165 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Pa owns 586,468 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 7,800 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Ironwood Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Dorsey And Whitney Co Ltd holds 0.04% or 3,566 shares. 7.23 million are held by Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc. Daiwa Sb Investments Limited reported 3,450 shares stake. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.08% or 14,910 shares.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09 billion and $24.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL) by 17,173 shares to 275,166 shares, valued at $6.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) by 217,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,540 shares, and cut its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $6.01 million activity. $749,800 worth of stock was sold by Vossler Jennifer R. on Wednesday, February 13. DOODY JOSEPH sold $860,986 worth of stock.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12 million and $908.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9,533 shares to 587,450 shares, valued at $30.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 3,943 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,037 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 30.39 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acg Wealth invested in 3,158 shares. Capital Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Moreover, Miracle Mile Advsr Lc has 0.34% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 52,950 shares. Sei Investments Comm holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 95,380 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Corporation holds 308,800 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Investments Communications Limited has invested 0.05% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 8.21 million shares. Dearborn Prtn Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 4,527 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 53,261 shares. The New York-based Park Avenue Secs Limited has invested 0.09% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). 4,298 are held by Gyroscope Cap Management Gp Ltd Liability Com. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.1% or 100,310 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland holds 0.16% or 5,600 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Liability reported 0.71% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Scout Incorporated stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).