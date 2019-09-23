Progressive Ohio (PGR) Market Value Rose While Oakmont Has Raised by $8.41 Million Its Position; Bank Amer (BAC) Share Value Rose While Altfest L J & Company Has Raised Its Position

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 597.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 40,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 47,601 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 6,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.48 billion market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. It is down 2.01% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – MyoKardia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at three major U.S. banks in March; 22/03/2018 – BOFA SAYS BUY UKRAINE 2021 BOND TO BET ON IMF TRANCHE, BUYBACK; 27/04/2018 – The claim is separate from a discrimination suit that Omeed Malik, 38, plans to file against Bank of America in New York state court, according to a lawyer representing him; 14/03/2018 – Ford Motor Company to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 27/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Bank of America Unveils AIDriven Virtual Financial Assistant; 10/05/2018 – CNBC TRANSCRIPT: CNBC’S KAYLA TAUSCHE SPEAKS WITH BANK OF AMERICA COO AND CTO CATHERINE BESSANT TODAY AT CNBC’S CAPITAL EXCHANGE EVENT; 22/05/2018 – BOFA NAMES MAYUR JETHWA HEAD OF EUROPEAN FIXED-INCOME TRADING; 27/04/2018 – BOFA CEO: BLOCKCHAIN NOT AS EFFICIENT AS SOME CURRENT TECH; 27/04/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of April 27 (Table)

Oakmont Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 36.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Corp bought 106,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 398,915 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.89M, up from 292,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $76.52. About 1.51 million shares traded. The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Highstreet Asset has 0.04% invested in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). South Dakota Council reported 20,155 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 8,578 are owned by Fiduciary. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 4.30 million shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 32,964 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) holds 58,711 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 10.65 million shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust accumulated 343,291 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Federated Pa holds 0.04% or 191,250 shares in its portfolio. Bridges stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Davidson Invest invested 0.69% of its portfolio in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department accumulated 628 shares or 0% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc invested in 75,365 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 300,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Perella Weinberg Prtn Cap LP reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

More notable recent The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Progressive (NYSE:PGR), The Stock That Zoomed 226% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Progressive Announces Chief Investment Officer Transition NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” published on September 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Best ETFs for 2019: Financial Sector Spider Reflects Bank Stock Struggles – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Crainscleveland.com and their article: “Progressive Corp. sets chief investment officer transition – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $375.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 24,865 shares to 11,599 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,164 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AAXJ).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kidder Stephen W holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 30,065 shares. M&T Bancorp invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 3.23 million were accumulated by Bridgeway Capital. Lafayette Invs reported 0.68% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Natl Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 132,125 shares stake. Wealth Architects Lc reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Limited Liability Corp reported 4,110 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt owns 2.48% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 12.35M shares. Shufro Rose & Com Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.2% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Aureus Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Parkside Bancorp And Trust has 0.38% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 40,421 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability invested 0.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 1.19M are held by Birch Hill Inv Advisors. Optimum holds 0.29% or 31,129 shares. Coe Capital Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).