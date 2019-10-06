Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holding Maintained by Oakmont Corp; Alphaone Investment Services Has Boosted Air Lease (AL) Stake by $462,480

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 457.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 11,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 13,746 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $569,000, up from 2,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 311,834 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE INCOME TAXES OF $1.38; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 05/04/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the First Quarter of 2018; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: JETS BOUND FOR CHINA WOULDN’T BE SUBJECT TO TARIFFS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00

Oakmont Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 36.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Corp bought 106,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 398,915 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.89M, up from 292,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $76.9. About 1.96M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Could the Leasing Industry Survive Another Recession? – The Motley Fool” on July 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Lease Placement of Ten Airbus A321-200neo Aircraft with Sichuan Airlines – Business Wire” published on June 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of New Boeing 787-10 Aircraft to EVA Air – Business Wire” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Air Lease Corporation’s (NYSE:AL) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did Old Republic International Corporation’s (NYSE:ORI) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $128.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthstream Inc (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 28,196 shares to 43,206 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST) by 20,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,026 shares, and cut its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold AL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 97.89 million shares or 7.33% more from 91.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 1.48M shares. Btr Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 236,036 shares or 1.82% of their US portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 2.93% or 338,833 shares. Tegean Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 250,000 shares or 9.1% of all its holdings. 212,855 are held by Jpmorgan Chase. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 81,854 shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 0.01% or 21,708 shares. 696,854 are owned by Osterweis Cap Mgmt Incorporated. Tudor Et Al has 0.02% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 1,103 shares. Verity Asset Management Inc reported 10,759 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Alberta Inv Management owns 37,883 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 11,600 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 5,495 shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 1.29M shares.