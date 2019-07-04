Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holder Wright Investors Service Has Trimmed Its Stake; Pure Financial Advisors Stake in Boeing Co (BA) Lowered by $767,334 as Stock Value Declined

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 13,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,558 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02 million, down from 96,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $83.65. About 1.23 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,387 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.47. About 2.16 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/05/2018 – BOEING’S LEVERKUHN IS WORKING AT ROLLS FACTORIES, PEOPLE SAY; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY EPS $16.40-EPS $16.60; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin does not see Iran sanctions hiking oil prices; 30/05/2018 – Morocco consumer boycott has big business in its sights; 08/03/2018 – Embraer CEO sees “very good” talks with Boeing, gov’t on tie-up; 03/05/2018 – Aleris Announces Contract with Boeing to Supply Aluminum; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants to buy another 24 F-18s from Boeing that ae equipped with “stealth.”; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ethiopian Airlines on the up with more deals & jets; 03/04/2018 – JET AIRWAYS AGREES TO BUY 75 BOEING 737 MAX PLANES; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Boost Jet Backlogs

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PGR’s profit will be $817.57M for 14.94 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 148,661 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Adage Prtn Grp Ltd Liability Co holds 1.12M shares. Willow Creek Wealth Inc owns 0.13% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 3,572 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 26,752 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 1.07 million shares. Northcoast Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.4% or 297,145 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 52,978 shares stake. Shelton Capital Mgmt reported 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). First Republic Investment Management reported 0.06% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 1.19M were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Farmers Trust Co has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Greenleaf has 5,982 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Old National Bank & Trust In stated it has 108,366 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 2.17M shares.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $247.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 16,328 shares to 51,081 shares, valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $4.89 million activity. Another trade for 45,000 shares valued at $2.94 million was made by Barbagallo John A on Friday, January 25. Charney M Jeffrey also sold $1.20M worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares. 12,000 The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares with value of $783,240 were sold by Sauerland John P.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.96 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scholtz Ltd Co holds 3.91% or 15,372 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp accumulated 2,087 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 3,259 were reported by Diligent Investors Lc. Tdam Usa owns 91,115 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 0.54% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 145,212 shares. Cohen Lawrence B reported 1,451 shares. Kornitzer Capital Ks has invested 1.59% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jane Street Group Limited stated it has 259,473 shares. Stifel Financial has invested 0.52% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Halsey Associate Ct reported 22,781 shares. Whittier Tru Company stated it has 1.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stock Yards Bancorporation And Trust stated it has 2.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 730,130 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Moreover, Martingale Asset Lp has 0.61% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 147,633 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M. 12,637 shares valued at $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11.