Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holder Villere St Denis J & Co Has Decreased Its Stake by $322,560; Silver Point Capital LP Has Increased Its Pg&E (PCG) Holding by $206.24 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 0.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 4,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 1.44 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.88 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $75.62. About 1.82M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 13.46 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62M, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.57. About 6.32 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST ADDED PCG IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:56 PM; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO: CALIFORNIA TO REACH 50% RENEWABLES EARLIER THAN 2030; 03/05/2018 – PG&E FILED TO RECOVER EXCESSIVE FIRE INSURANCE PREMIUMS; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 14/03/2018 – InsideSources: California Utility Company PG&E Faces Potentially Deadly Wildfire Liability; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:20 PM; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Pacific Gas & Electric Pref Stock Rtg To ‘CCC+’; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 17/05/2018 – PG&E `Wishfully Thinking’ It Can Toss Key Claim Over Wildfires

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 2.38 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Howe Rusling has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 264 shares. Renaissance Gru Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.12% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 388,947 shares. C M Bidwell And Assocs Limited has 0.56% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 99,028 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 198 shares. Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp invested in 801,341 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Synovus reported 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 0% or 96 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Lc reported 43,356 shares. 567,596 were accumulated by Kbc Gru Nv. Cooke & Bieler Limited Partnership invested in 763,109 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 23,424 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Foster Motley Inc has 0.69% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 66,618 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,269 shares.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $750.62 million for 14.54 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “MKM Disects Progressive’s July Results – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive Q2 NPW rises 13% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 34,175 shares to 647,478 shares, valued at $71.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 8,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp.