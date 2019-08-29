Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holder Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Trimmed Its Holding as Valuation Rose; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Ntv Asset Management Trimmed Position as Market Value Rose

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44M, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $75.93. About 1.67 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C

Ntv Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc sold 1,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 22,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81M, down from 24,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $185.35. About 7.85 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Mozilla suspends ads on Facebook on data privacy concerns; 26/03/2018 – PEP BOYS SAYS “CONCERNED ABOUT ISSUES SURROUNDING FACEBOOK”; TO SUSPEND ALL MEDIA ON PLATFORM UNTIL FACTS ARE OUT, CORRECTIVE ACTIONS HAVE BEEN TAKEN; 08/03/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Steudle pleads guilty to discreditable conduct for Facebook comments; 05/04/2018 – Anna Massoglia: SCOOP: Robert Mercer backed secretive “dark money” group that worked with Facebook & Google to target swing; 01/05/2018 – Facebook Plans a New Dating Feature, Sending Match, IAC Plunging; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: The right way to fix Facebook; 19/03/2018 – Facebook data from some 50 million users ended up with Cambridge Analytica, the data company that helped get Donald Trump elected; 21/03/2018 – India warns against social media data misuse ahead of elections; 02/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: Facebook Faces Calls to Further Protect User Privacy; 13/03/2018 – Early Facebook investor says Zuckerberg is insincere about fighting fake news

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.89 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baskin Fincl Services reported 2.44% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Natixis reported 3.32M shares. Edgestream Prtn Ltd Partnership invested in 0.19% or 7,722 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd has invested 0.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Reliance Of Delaware reported 0.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap LP has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Primecap Ca stated it has 128,400 shares. Valmark Advisers invested in 0.01% or 1,904 shares. Savant Cap Lc reported 0.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wright Invsts Ser reported 5,971 shares. 2,460 were accumulated by Dean Invest Assoc Llc. Hartford Financial Mgmt Inc owns 7,288 shares. Rbf Limited Com has invested 1.7% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Owl Creek Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 152,263 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Serv Inc accumulated 2,466 shares.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12M and $431.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 54,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,963 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

