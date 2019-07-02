Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holder Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Price Rose; Visa (V) Shareholder Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Upped Its Position

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44M, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $81.75. About 2.52 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1738.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 42,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,038 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03M, up from 2,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $391.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $173.94. About 6.11 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 21/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s Trouble With Visa Fuels Speculation of British Crackdown; 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES 2018 ANNUAL NET REV GROWTH: LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS ON NOMINAL BASIS, WITH ABOUT 1 PERCENTAGE POINT OF POSITIVE FOREIGN CURRENCY IMPACT; 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bailard Inc has 0.27% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 60,685 shares. Jnba Financial holds 115 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc Pa invested in 45,592 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership has 0.17% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 10.16M shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Com holds 0.2% or 124,374 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 32 shares. Moreover, Tremblant Cap Group has 4.13% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 991,045 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Limited Co invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bp Public Limited Company invested in 0.39% or 140,000 shares. 198 are held by Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Company holds 20,882 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0.05% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Atria Investments Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Fiduciary Tru has 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 7,038 shares. Willow Creek Wealth invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 17.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PGR’s profit will be $817.58 million for 14.60 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.50% negative EPS growth.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12M and $431.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,850 shares to 85,847 shares, valued at $12.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 54,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,963 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Since January 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 insider sales for $4.89 million activity. Another trade for 45,000 shares valued at $2.94 million was made by Barbagallo John A on Friday, January 25. Charney M Jeffrey also sold $1.20M worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares. Sauerland John P had sold 12,000 shares worth $783,240 on Friday, January 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.6% or 532,160 shares. Kempen Capital Nv has invested 0.13% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Voya Investment Limited Liability Company reported 1.17% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Cetera Advisor Network Lc has 0.38% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 75,593 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management accumulated 68,691 shares or 1.6% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 1.10M shares. Comml Bank Of Stockton invested in 2% or 24,961 shares. 408,024 are owned by Columbus Circle Investors. 54,249 were reported by Whalerock Point Prtn Ltd. Princeton Strategies Grp Inc Inc Ltd Llc holds 44,091 shares or 1.84% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 0.31% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Alphamark Advsrs, a Kentucky-based fund reported 109 shares. 7,590 were reported by Enterprise Finance. Moreover, Chickasaw Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.18% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 49,001 shares. Private Management Gru accumulated 1,562 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76M and $400.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,641 shares to 8,978 shares, valued at $15.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 24,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 430 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).