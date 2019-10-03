Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holder Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Decreased Its Stake; As Prudential Plc (PUK) Shares Declined, Shareholder Hansberger Growth Investors LP Cut Holding

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Prudential Plc (PUK) by 17.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 20,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.39% . The institutional investor held 93,532 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.10 million, down from 113,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Prudential Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $34.25. About 298,544 shares traded. Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) has declined 11.55% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PUK News: 14/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL PLC PRU.L – SALE OF £12.0 BLN 1 OF UK ANNUITY PORTFOLIO TO ROTHESAY LIFE; 14/03/2018 – Prudential PLC Demerger To Result in Two Separately-Listed Companies; 25/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PRUDENTIAL PLC’S ‘AA-‘ IFS RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABL; 14/03/2018 – Prudential PLC Paid Second Interim Dividend of 30.57P in 2017; 07/03/2018 – Prudential’s Malaysia unit in talks with pension fund KWAP to sell 30 pct stake; 14/03/2018 – Prudential PLC Decision to Demerge M&G Prudential Follows a Rigorous Review; 14/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL COMMENTS IN INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 14/03/2018 – Prudential to split into two as Britain bids farewell to US and Asia businesses; 06/03/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – APPROVES RE-APPOINTMENT OF SANDEEP BAKHSHI AS MD & CEO; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Insurance Group Prudential On Demerger Plans

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 879,701 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.32 million, down from 893,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $74.99. About 3.51 million shares traded or 23.05% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Company invested 1.21% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Tudor Inv Et Al holds 43,064 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Conning Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Matarin Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 50,387 shares. Services Automobile Association accumulated 960,928 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Invests Ltd Com stated it has 0.03% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 228,592 are owned by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc. Pictet Asset Limited has 300,972 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Company stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Ftb Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 138 shares in its portfolio. Cim Limited Liability Co owns 14,433 shares. Fulton Commercial Bank Na reported 2,702 shares. Central National Bank holds 1.3% or 72,390 shares in its portfolio. The Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) Recent Earnings Growth Beat The Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “56 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.05 million for 14.42 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.