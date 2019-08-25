Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holder Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Decreased Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Samlyn Capital Upped Biogen (Call) (BIIB) Holding by $108.38 Million

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (Call) (BIIB) by 356.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 459,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 587,900 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.97 million, up from 128,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $6.21 during the last trading session, reaching $225.85. About 1.29M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 09/04/2018 – Biogen Faces Increased ‘pressure’ After AveXis Buyout By Novartis — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Avonex Declines: MS; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q REV. $3.1B, EST. $3.15B; 05/04/2018 – Biogen To Launch Imraldi in Europe on October 16; 20/04/2018 – $BIIB $IONS Interesting slide on antisense and gene therapy being “Complementary”, “Combination / sequential”. Will see if Biogen answer any question re $AVXS; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q ADJ EPS $6.05, EST. $5.92; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q TECFIDERA REV. $986.9M, EST. $1.01B; 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44M, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 2.18 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12M and $431.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 54,067 shares to 102,963 shares, valued at $4.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Liability Corporation, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 503,809 shares. Cwm Llc invested in 1,821 shares or 0% of the stock. C Worldwide Gp Holding A S owns 32,374 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 52,643 were reported by Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Llc. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0.06% or 204,873 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 36,762 were reported by Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corporation. 28,333 were reported by Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg Inc accumulated 3.18M shares. Citigroup invested in 357,796 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Prudential Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 619,175 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel reported 381,525 shares stake. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Division has 0.1% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 0.1% or 511,853 shares. Foster And Motley has 0.69% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 66,618 shares.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $742.50M for 14.79 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 634,397 shares to 370,840 shares, valued at $9.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 127,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 367,252 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sphera Funds Management Limited, a Israel-based fund reported 30,000 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.08% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 5,912 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP stated it has 59,257 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Management As reported 137,020 shares. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Arrow holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,000 shares. 28,883 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Pinnacle Assocs Limited accumulated 12,766 shares or 0.07% of the stock. The New York-based Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Vigilant Capital Management Limited Liability Co owns 39,386 shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory has invested 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Jefferies Fincl Inc holds 4,114 shares. Welch And Forbes Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 3,546 shares. Court Place Limited Com has 1.5% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).