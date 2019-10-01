Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holder Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Cut Its Position by $1.12 Million; Chartist Cut Its Allstate Corporati (ALL) Holding as Shares Rose

Chartist Inc decreased its stake in Allstate Corporati (ALL) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc sold 76 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 3,007 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $305.81M, down from 3,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $108.68. About 1.66 million shares traded or 10.72% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Allstate Corporation, Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc., Express Scripts Holding; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allstate Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALL); 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Movement; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 2014 to Contact the Firm; 22/03/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook on Allstate Insurance Ratings Is Stable; 02/05/2018 – Allstate Launches Consumer Education Initiative for Data Security and Privacy Management; 16/03/2018 – Allstate Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Allstate APril 2018 Catastrophe Losses Totaled 10 Events; 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.63, EST. $2.60; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Returned $465 Million of Capital to Holders During 1Q

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 879,701 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.32M, down from 893,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $77.25. About 2.57 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Campbell Commerce Adviser Limited Liability stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Primecap Management Co Ca owns 0.16% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 2.73M shares. Century has invested 0.23% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 145,234 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Confluence Investment Management Limited Liability Corp reported 1.94% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bridgeway Inc holds 53,970 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Llc stated it has 0.06% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Meiji Yasuda Asset Co Ltd holds 0.21% or 30,887 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mai Capital Mgmt has 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 4,093 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 115,078 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Coastline Trust Company invested 0.13% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 977,941 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. De Burlo Grp holds 2.38% or 152,300 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Bancorporation The reported 0.05% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.04M for 14.86 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ALL shares while 275 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 242.10 million shares or 2.05% less from 247.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brave Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 9,650 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc owns 48,169 shares. Sit Investment Associate stated it has 525 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd has 160 shares. Haverford Tru Communications has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Boston Private Wealth Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,694 shares. Linscomb And Williams holds 2,796 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 110 are held by Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Company. M&T Fincl Bank Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 168,807 shares. Atlantic Union Comml Bank Corporation reported 17,976 shares stake. Captrust Fin Advisors stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Macquarie Group has 7.83 million shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. Boston Advsr Lc holds 0.32% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) or 59,363 shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 225,896 shares. Tompkins stated it has 44 shares.

