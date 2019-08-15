Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holder Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Cut Holding by $1.08 Million; As Mondelez International (MDLZ) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $713,293

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44 million, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.88% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $75.58. About 5.58 million shares traded or 102.21% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez International (MDLZ) by 25.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 14,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 41,702 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, down from 56,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $53.2. About 8.39M shares traded or 34.55% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $587.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 12,800 shares to 19,900 shares, valued at $822,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 40,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

