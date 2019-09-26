Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holder Lateef Investment Management LP Raised Its Stake by $2.32 Million as Stock Value Rose; Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Holder Boyd Watterson Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 27.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold 613 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 1,587 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, down from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $816.66. About 74,863 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Move Will Affect Approximately 400 Employees in Denver and NY in 4Q 2018; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle’s New CEO Gets Welcome Gift as Sales Exceed Estimates; 30/05/2018 – Code Burrito: Chipotle Honors Nurses with BOGO; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE BOARD APPROVED INVESTMENT UP TO $100M FOR BUYBACKS; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle restaurant sales beat Street, CEO cites ‘recovery story’; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Marketing Head Is Out After Struggling to Fix Its Image; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle bags another ex-Taco Bell exec in turnround bid; 25/04/2018 – Wednesday’s earnings report marks the first time that CEO Brian Niccol will address Chipotle investors; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS `NO NEED’ TO START FRANCHISING NOW

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 29,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 326,591 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.10 million, up from 297,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $77. About 508,325 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $802.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11,093 shares to 332,419 shares, valued at $27.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 19,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,892 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.