Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holder Credit Agricole S A Cut Its Holding by $694,440 as Market Value Rose; Smithfield Trust Company Has Upped Holding in Churchill Downs Com (CHDN)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 12.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 9,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 65,600 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73 million, down from 75,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $79.76. About 1.61M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 172.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 28,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, up from 16,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.66% or $5.88 during the last trading session, reaching $120.35. About 315,747 shares traded or 16.64% up from the average. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Enters Strategic Partnership Pact With SBTech to Utilize Its Integrated Techn Platform for Co’s iGaming and Sports Betting Ops; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Progressive Stock Is Up 32.5% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive Reports June 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $39,326 activity.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 66,740 shares to 67,720 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 23,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $741.67 million for 15.70 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Management Ma reported 859,993 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Markel invested in 0.56% or 467,000 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Liability reported 0.06% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Dakota Wealth owns 26,710 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.28% or 99,831 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd (Wy) invested 0.94% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Parsons Ri has 39,747 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc invested 0.14% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 15,773 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 13,000 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Lc reported 52,643 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Natixis, a France-based fund reported 359,684 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.07% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Greenleaf Tru invested in 0.01% or 5,982 shares.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Short Term Corporate (Vcsh) (VCSH) by 384,748 shares to 342,076 shares, valued at $27.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 24,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,573 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Kld 400 Social Indexfund (DSI).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.