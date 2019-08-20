Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holder Cadence Capital Management Increased Holding by $453,816; As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Value Rose, Mar Vista Investment Partners Has Boosted Stake

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 68,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 592,120 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.56M, up from 523,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $132.57. About 3.10 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 165.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 6,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 10,108 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $729,000, up from 3,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $77.91. About 1.47M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,009 shares to 142,410 shares, valued at $7.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,864 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.17% or 8,476 shares in its portfolio. Virginia-based London Of Virginia has invested 0.78% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 25,035 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl owns 378,130 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability Co reported 25,796 shares. Patten & Patten Inc Tn reported 266,476 shares. Pggm Investments reported 1.19 million shares. Synovus Fincl owns 42 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.89% or 609,918 shares. The New York-based Hilton Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Chicago Equity Partners Lc accumulated 0.23% or 83,946 shares. Columbus Circle Investors reported 0.47% stake. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd invested 0.16% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability stated it has 155 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Company has 44,632 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.